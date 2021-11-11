“I have one car I regret buying and that was my Fiat 500 Abarth. When it worked (which wasn’t often) it was great fun, you knew it was slow and too tall, but it didn’t matter because it made you feel special. When it didn’t work...

“Air conditioner compressor sounded like a Harley Davidson and had to be replaced twice. The driver side window fell into the door when it was freezing outside. The side skirts started to come off of the car, replaced. The waste gate for the turbo charger would get stuck open and that 1.4L made no power off boost.

“Starting it up a hill either resulted in a burnout or stall due to the on/off nature of the turbo. The transmission decided to detonate one day while shifting into reverse, making 1st and 2nd gear unusable. The car would sit for 51 days before a new transmission would be sourced from Italy. When I got it back, the shift points were all to the right so 1st gear sat where 3rd did, and so on, 5th gear sat really far to the right.”