None of them....

The auto industry is so hypercompetitive these days that I think the major OEM’s will squeeze out these start-up’s before they even get started. There’s already so many brands, I don’t know how you can continue to split up the market.

Based on the reviews of the mach-e, Polestar and Recharge products, iD and the e-tron, the major OEM’s can produce solid EV’s and there are more coming from GM and others. Then you have Tesla who is already the leader in EV’s with a very established and firm fanbase.

I really don’t see many of these surviving. Maybe Rivian and Lucid will survive, but Canoo, Atlis, Nikola, and others I see as doubtful.