“I can always listen to Mike Ness when I’m driving. I especially love listening to his solo albums when road tripping in the American West. Older Social Distortion is good when on the road in the mornings. That being said, one the first songs I listened to after I bought my Camaro was Five Iron Frenzy’s song Phantom Mullet because they sang the opening line “cruising down town in a Camaro” and I finally owned a car that was a part of pop culture. I didn’t relate to any of the other lyrics of this tongue in cheek song though.

“That being said I do feel that powerful driving (pun intended) music would be fitting for a soundtrack to my Camaro, something with a cool and short very American guitar riff would be great in my Camaro.

“My other car is a BMW and I can’t get the stereo to sound good playing any punk or ska but when I listen to classical it sounds amazing. I’m actually pretty upset because I feel they specifically balanced the cars speakers to sound amazing for only one type of music. I suppose that because of the John Williams would be able to create a nice soundtrack befitting of that car.”