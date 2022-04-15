I grew up in a family of avid Rob Zombie fans; he was a staple on my dad’s mixtapes, and I still have fond memories of putting together an amateur gymnastics routine set to “Feed the Gods.” Today, I’m reviving that childhood love to bring you this: A definitive ranking of every single Rob Zombie song that mentions vehicles.

For clarity, I am also including White Zombie songs on this list, and I don’t want to hear a single person tell me that I cannot do that because this is my blog and I get to do what I want.

My criteria for selecting these songs include:

They must have Rob Zombie as a frontman

They must mention a specific car, part of a car, or car-related activity at some point, be it in the song itself or in the title

My ranking for these songs involves:

My impeccable taste

To quote a sample from a White Zombie banger, “Perhaps you had better start from the beginning.” Off we go.