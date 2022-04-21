Last year, BMW hired Hans Zimmer to develop a soundtrack for electrified M cars. Now, with the release of the new 7 Series, that sound will finally make its way to an actual production vehicle. But for those of us without top-tier BMW money, our cars are left untouched by famed musicians and composers. To that, I say no more.

In the comments of that blog about the new 7, TheWalrus bestowed upon us a fantastic idea. A suggestion for Question Of The Day that deserved not only recognition, but to be brought into reality. They suggested:

I want a car whose score is composed by Danny Elfman. In fact - new QOTD suggestion. Who would score the theme to your car. Elfman and the Honda Element kind of works.﻿

We bend to your will, dear readers. What musician should write the music to your car?

For my car, my initial thought goes to my favorite composing duo — Ramin Djawadi and Tom Morello. After all, who better than the pair that made the Pacific Rim score to set the mood for a track-focused racer?

But, that doesn’t quite work. The Miata’s 1.8 liters of fury can’t quite cash the checks that a Morello and Djawadi score would write. No, instead, a little sports car like that needs something a little less serious, but a little more manic. Something like MeGaLoVania.

Toby Fox, then, is my pick for the composer that would best fit my little Miata. But what about your car? Do you drive a rock crawler that’s best scored by Black Sabbath, a muscle car that deserves sounds from Michael Giacchino, or a fuel-efficient daily driver backed by OK Go? Leave us a comment and let us know.