Here Are Some Of The Worst Lies Dealerships Have Tried On You

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Save
Image: David Zalubowski (AP)

Remember when that scary lady Kellyanne Conway tried to say Sean Spicer didn’t lie in the press conference, he used “alternative facts? That’s what car dealerships try to do on a daily basis. They will lie to your face about something while trying to convince you it’s not a lie. Here are all those lies that have been told to you, the readers, by dealerships.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

You Can’t Get Financed If You Don’t Get The Extended Warranty

You Can’t Get Financed If You Don’t Get The Extended Warranty

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: BeachBumBerry

Hoping A Customer Is Dumb Enough Not To Know

Hoping A Customer Is Dumb Enough Not To Know

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Santos L. Halper

Lying And Having Zero Product Knowledge

Lying And Having Zero Product Knowledge

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: The Stig’s Chamorro cousin (Chamorrovirus)

Lying On The Trade

Lying On The Trade

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: jimmy-buffett

Too Lazy To Even Check Dealer Stock

Too Lazy To Even Check Dealer Stock

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: CruzeHatch

“Nah, Your Car is Gone” Except You Can See It

“Nah, Your Car is Gone” Except You Can See It

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: leftfield6

“Nope Those Don’t Come With A V6"

“Nope Those Don’t Come With A V6"

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: The Old Man From Scene 24

Lying About A Bad Battery

Lying About A Bad Battery

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: dave1827

Almost Endangering A Life For $250

Almost Endangering A Life For $250

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: 2nd Gear Start

Terrible Financial Advice

Terrible Financial Advice

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Kesava Anderson

