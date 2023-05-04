Hawaii Tourist Drove Van Into Harbor Because GPS Said To

The Office really needs to be done. The references are so cliche at this point, that they’re just not funny anymore. Maybe in another 15 years when college kids rediscover one of their parents’ favorite TV shows, it will make a cultural comeback, but come on. It’s over. Let it die. And yet, how can you not even mention The Office when a woman literally drove her car into a harbor because her GPS told her to? Anyway...

In case you missed it:

Hawaii News Now reports that while on the way to enjoy a manta ray excursion, a tourist who clearly wasn’t paying attention to where she was going followed her GPS all the way into the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona. A video taken by a witness shows what appears to be a Dodge Caravan slowly sliding into the water as the passenger sits there confused about what to do.

Advertisement

The driver and passenger were able to escape through the front windows and appear to be uninjured, although they’re probably a little embarrassed. After all, how does anyone make this mistake in the year of our lord two thousand and twenty-three?

“I think they just must’ve taken their eyes off the road for a second, and I think everyone is a bit shocked because we saw this car go straight into the harbor,” Christie Hutchinson, a witness and the person who recorded the above video, told Hawaii News Now. “And it took us a second to figure out what was going on because they didn’t seem panicked or have any sense of urgency to get out of the car.”

After the driver and passenger made it out of the van safely, a tow crew had to come in and yank the Caravan out of the water. Hopefully, they got rental insurance because that’s going to be one expensive repair bill. And then, of course, there are the inevitable Michael Scott jokes they’ll definitely be getting from friends and family for years to come. That sounds like a fate worse than death.