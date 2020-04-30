Hang Out With Other Jalopnik Readers On Friday Night At Virtual Car Trivia

Art: Jason Torchinsky

If you yearn for near-impossible car trivia questions, Friday night is your time to shine. That’s because my coworker Jason and I will be hosting Virtual Car Trivia on Zoom, and all are invited. It’ll be a great way to meet other Jalops as you and a team of four or five commiserate over the ridiculous obscurity of the car questions Torch and I came up with.

Hang out with automobile nerds from around the world, drink a beverage, and maybe answer a question about random Russian cars if you want. This Trivia Night thing is just a way to keep the car community strong through this pandemic, as car shows and other auto gatherings remain on ice.

If you participated last week or the week prior, you don’t have to email me. But if you’re new, follow these instructions to get in on the action

Jalopnik Trivia Night