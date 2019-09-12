Gurgel was a fascinating Brazilian company that, in the late 1960s, began building its own dune buggy-like cars based on the Volkswagen Beetle platform and powertrain. Later, things got more exciting when Gurgel built machines with bold-looking bodies made of a material called Plasteel, which was a blend of fiberglass and steel. The 1979 X-12 Tocantins shown above is one of those machines. My coworker Jason Torchinsky wrote all about Gurgel and its fascinating ventures back in 2013, so check out his story.