Image: KPIX

Yesterday morning, an Aptos, California dog managed to find himself behind the wheel of a 2001 Mercedes S-Class that had rolled down the street and into a retaining wall in front of a home.

Looking smug as ever, the dog, who is apparently named Duke according to a report from KPIX, the local CBS affiliate, was apparently in the car alone with his leash attached to his collar. Duke’s leash managed to twist around the gearshift and pull the car into neutral. Free to roll, the Mercedes coasted down the hill and came to a stop perched on the retaining wall in front of the home of Janie and Jim Black.

Aside from some crushed trash cans, there doesn’t appear to be much damage and no one was hurt in the incident. Still, let this be yet another warning for all dog owners about what else can happen if you leave your pet unattended in the car.