GM's Cruise Self-Driving Car Company Is Up To Something, But What?

Image : Wikimedia Commons

GM’s Cruise self-driving car subsidiary is up to something. It completely wiped out its Instagram feed yesterday and replaced it with nine syncrhonized posts, each displaying a set of lat/long coordinates. Most of these locations correlate to something engineering related, but some of them are pure mysteries to me and everyone else I’ve asked about this.

Screenshot : Cruise on Instagram

Advertisement

Each of these posts has verbiage that relates to “moving beyond the car” and an upcoming announcement on January 21st. That’s next Tuesday, in case you’re bad with dates. In the meantime, can we figure out exactly what they’re about to announce, or how it relates to Cruise? Let’s give it a shot.

I’ve already done the legwork here by plugging these coordinates into Google Maps, so let’s see where these posts indicate. We’ll go one by one, starting at the top left and reading it like a book.

1. A spot in the middle of the Bagdad Unified District near Nothing, Arizona

Advertisement

2. A nondescript building on Quarry Road in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, UK.

Advertisement

3. The intersection of Siemenstrasse and Daimlerstrasse in Ladenburg, Germany

Advertisement

4. Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, New Jersey

Advertisement

5. Arora Production Agency in San Francisco, California

Advertisement

6. Laboratori Guglielmo Marconi S.p.a. in Bologna, Italy

Advertisement

7. Engineering IV lab at UCLA in Los Angeles, California

Advertisement

8. Google’s Campus in Palo Alto, California

Advertisement

9. The Midtown Hilton hotel in Manhattan, New York

Advertisement

WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN? I know I’m playing right into the company’s trap of cryptic advertising, but I do love a good mystery. Does anyone see a connection between these nine locations? I understand on a grand scheme basis how an Italian engineering firm, Siemens, UCLA, Google, and Thomas Edison all connect, but the others have me a bit baffled. And what would it mean for Cruise to “move beyond the car”? Are they building autonomous motorcycles? God, I hope not.

Anybody got a lead?