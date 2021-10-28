2004 Audi S4 Quattro - $7,500

This Audi S4 comes from the time when Audi and Volkswagen loved to cram lots of power into the engine bays of vehicles that looked like everyday family haulers.



It comes with a 4.2-liter V8 producing 340 horsepower transmitted to all four wheels through an automatic transmission. The auto is not the most desirable of the S4 transmission choices, but this one makes up for it by being finished in Nogaro Blue inside and out. This one is said to have its timing chains done.

It’s $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Tampa, Florida with 128,000 miles.