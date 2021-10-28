To compile this list, I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a fortune. They may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably tuned or just something that stops me in my tracks. Prices for some cars are trending higher, but I think some good deals are still out there.
Advertisement
2 / 11
2004 Audi S4 Quattro - $7,500
2004 Audi S4 Quattro - $7,500
This Audi S4 comes from the time when Audi and Volkswagen loved to cram lots of power into the engine bays of vehicles that looked like everyday family haulers.
It comes with a 4.2-liter V8 producing 340 horsepower transmitted to all four wheels through an automatic transmission. The auto is not the most desirable of the S4 transmission choices, but this one makes up for it by being finished in Nogaro Blue inside and out. This one is said to have its timing chains done.
It’s $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Tampa, Florida with 128,000 miles.
Advertisement
3 / 11
1989 Subaru Sambar - $4,950
1989 Subaru Sambar - $4,950
Old Japanese kei trucks are adorable, lovable and are an absolute hoot to drive. This Subaru Sambar sports a 544cc twin that’s making either 28 or 34 HP. Either way, you’re looking at a top speed of 55 mph, a number you’ll probably only see if you absolutely wring this little thing out.
It’s probably better as a cute off-roader given its part-time four-wheel-drive system. It’s $4,950 in Seattle, Washington with about 19,644 miles on its odometer.
Advertisement
4 / 11
1952 Hudson Wasp - $7,500
1952 Hudson Wasp - $7,500
Winter may be coming but there’s still time to enjoy a cruise in a classic car. Hudsons of this era were built with the manufacturer’s step-down chassis design, an early form of unitized body where the chassis and body were welded together. These are said to handle well for their age, certainly well enough to attract Steve McQueen’s attention.
Power comes from a 4.3-liter straight-six making about 127 HP that’s sent to a three-speed with overdrive. This one is said to run and drive so well that it’ll go anywhere. It has a pinhole of rust in a rocker and repaired rust, but is said to have a good body, too. It’s $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Arlington, Nebraska.
Advertisement
5 / 11
1974 Honda CB750 - $8,000
1974 Honda CB750 - $8,000
This classic Honda in front of you is expensive, but it’s probably the closest you’ll get to buying a new CB750.
The seller says that it was restored using a laundry list of new old stock and the motorcycle was painted in factory green. The restoration is so good that the pegs look like they’ve never had a rider’s boot on them, and you can see yourself in the brightwork. Power comes from an inline-four making 67 HP.
It’s $8,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Germanton, North Carolina with an original 12,674 miles.
Advertisement
6 / 11
1985 Buick Grand National - $15,000
1985 Buick Grand National - $15,000
Buick’s NASCAR Winston Cup Grand National Series-named 3.8-liter V6 turbocharged beast looked evil and was so beloved by car enthusiasts that many were stored away and neglected, never adding many miles on their odometers. That engine was rated at 200 HP at a time when a Corvette made 205 HP.
This one has 70,000 miles on it, but it’s not lived an easy life. It’s going to need a new paint job, and the interior has seen better days, but it’s all there. It runs and drives, and you could just send it as is or use it as a running base for a restoration.
It’s $15,000 in Croswell, Michigan on Facebook Marketplace.
Advertisement
7 / 11
2001 Audi TT - $7,000
2001 Audi TT - $7,000
The Audi TT is one of my favorite cars in the world, with its eye-catching curves and engaging characteristics. It’s one of those cars that I have to just stop and stare at when I see in the wild. These were some of the hottest cars on the road when they were in production, and there probably won’t be anything else like them in the future.
The best TTs came with leather that looks straight out of a baseball catcher’s mitt.
It was a rare option and it’s getting tough to find these with intact seats. This one looks good inside and out. It’s $7,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Wellington, Ohio with 117,000 miles.
Advertisement
8 / 11
1991 GMC Syclone - $18,000
1991 GMC Syclone - $18,000
This week’s enthusiast car is one of the most over-the-top pickup trucks to ever hit production.
The GMC Syclone couldn’t tow well and couldn’t haul well, but its 4.3-liter turbo V6 and its 280 HP meant it could smoke a Ferrari. I mean, a small AWD pickup that hits 60 in 5.3 seconds and kills sports cars? What more could you want? There are only 2,998 of these out there and unsurprisingly, they can get quite expensive.
The seller says that this one has a flawless interior, but a little bit of rust outside. It’s $18,000 on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Advertisement
9 / 11
1969 Nissan Patrol L60 - $12,400
1969 Nissan Patrol L60 - $12,400
The second-generation Nissan Patrol sold in America for a short time from 1962 to 1969. Yep, that means you can enjoy a vintage Japanese off-roader driving from the left side of the vehicle.
Calling this spartan would be an understatement, as it doesn’t even have carpet. In exchange for giving up luxury features, you get a rugged 4x4 with a manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. It’s ready for its next adventure for $12,400 on Facebook Marketplace in Fredericksburg, Virginia with its original 60,000 miles.
Advertisement
10 / 11
1984 Chevrolet Corvette - $5,000
1984 Chevrolet Corvette - $5,000
I love a cheap Corvette, especially when it comes with a manual transmission. This ‘84 C4 Vette has a lumpy 5.7-liter V8 fed by Crossfire fuel injection. Enthusiasts jokingly call the system “Ceasefire” when it stops working, but thankfully, this one is said to have been tuned up.
As I mentioned before with the Buick Grand National, this engine pumps out 205 HP. At the time, it was the highest-output small-block Chevrolet had sold in years thanks to emissions controls. It comes mated to a Doug Nash 4+3 four-speed manual with overdrive. It’s said to need some paint and some interior work and is $5,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Windsor, California.
That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.
If you know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop it down in the comments or send it along in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it in a future post.
DISCUSSION