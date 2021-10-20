2003 Mercury Marauder - $7,000

Reader mdensch made this comment on a strange Nice Price or No Dice, so I challenged myself to find a cheap Marauder.

If you found an 18 year old Marauder for $9k I’m afraid it would be trashed. They go for way more than that.

The Marauder was a factory muscle car. Buyers got Crown Victoria Police Interceptor brakes and suspension, plus a 4.6-liter V8 that was shared with with the Mustang Mach 1. That engine put down 302 HP to the rear wheels. Sadly, it was a sales flop and the tire-shredding panther is a rare sight.

So long as you’re not scared by a little mileage and a small tear in the leather, this seller in Florida appears to have a good pick. This 2003 Marauder has 160,000 miles but looks clean inside and out. It looks like a leather repair and a good polishing will make it look really nice. The seller does indicate that the A/C will need a fix before you take a summertime ride.

It’s $7,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Hollywood, Florida. If you have a little more money to spend, there’s a Marauder in Miami with fresh paint and working A/C for $11,500.