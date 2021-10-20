To compile this list, I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a fortune. They may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably tuned, or just something that stops me in my tracks. Prices for some cars are trending higher, but I think some good deals are still out there.
If you found an 18 year old Marauder for $9k I’m afraid it would be trashed. They go for way more than that.
The Marauder was a factory muscle car. Buyers got Crown Victoria Police Interceptor brakes and suspension, plus a 4.6-liter V8 that was shared with with the Mustang Mach 1. That engine put down 302 HP to the rear wheels. Sadly, it was a sales flop and the tire-shredding panther is a rare sight.
So long as you’re not scared by a little mileage and a small tear in the leather, this seller in Florida appears to have a good pick. This 2003 Marauder has 160,000 miles but looks clean inside and out. It looks like a leather repair and a good polishing will make it look really nice. The seller does indicate that the A/C will need a fix before you take a summertime ride.
It’s $7,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Hollywood, Florida. If you have a little more money to spend, there’s a Marauder in Miami with fresh paint and working A/C for $11,500.
1987 Saab 900 Springtime in Sweden - $10,000
Here’s a rare car that makes you scratch your head. As Autotrader notes, the Saab 900 Springtime in Sweden was produced in ridiculously few numbers. Just 288 of these were made, one for each Saab dealership. Of that 288, just four have an automatic transmission. This is one of them.
The Springtime in Sweden was supposed to showcase what kind of luxury Saab could produce, and it came with a blacked out body, leather interior, and black convertible top. That’s it. This example comes with replica BBS wheels and its original wheels, too. It’s $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Miami, Florida.
1973 Volkswagen Thing - $16,500
The Volkswagen Type 181, known as the Thing here in the States, was originally designed to be an all-weather patrol vehicle for security forces in Europe. It rides on a Type 1 Karmann Ghia platform and borrows parts from the Bus and Beetle. The Thing has a lot of military chic and can be stripped all the way down for some ultimate drop-top fun.
This one is said to be an older restoration, and it appears to be holding together pretty well. The fuel gauge and the horn are said to be non-functional. It’s $16,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Bristol, Tennessee.
1967 BSA B44 Shooting Star - $5,000
The seller of this classic British bike offers up a short history lesson about the BSA B44 he’s selling:
In 1965, BSA began development of an off-road model specifically for motocross racing. Named the Victor, this 441cc single-cylinder scrambler bike won the 500cc WC twice. A road-suited version of this Championship-winning bike, known as the Victor Roadster, was exported to the U.S. as the B44SS — the Shooting Star — a name derived from the homage to a 1950’s BSA model.
This makes 30 hp from a 441cc four-stroke single and amazingly features a fiberglass tank. It’s said to run and ride in original condition with minimal patina. It’s $5,000 on Facebook Marketplace in West Palm Beach, Florida.
1991 Nissan Figaro - $12,000
The Nissan Figaro is one of the cars to come out of the marque’s famed Pike factory. Like its siblings, it’s done up in a retro-modern design. The Figaro’s level of detail is immense, with even the switches being bespoke to the car. Some people mistake these for kei cars, but they’re actually based on the Nissan Micra, featuring a 1-liter turbo four pushing 75 ponies through a three-speed automatic.
This one appears to be in good condition and is $12,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Seattle, Washington.
1989 Geo Tracker Supercharged V8 - $21,950
Remember that Camaro V6-swapped Tracker? I think I found something to top it. This week’s enthusiast car is for lovers of all things modified. This Geo Tracker has a 355 small block Chevy V8 with a 2.5-liter B&M blower. That’s connected to a 700R4 transmission and 4.11 gears. There are a lot of custom parts involved to make it all work from a custom drive shaft to four-wheel disc brakes and a roll cage.
Horsepower figures aren’t mentioned, but I have no doubt that it’ll be like strapping yourself to an ACME rocket. It’s being sold by the Import Guys in Ferndale, Washington for $21,950 on Facebook Marketplace.
1990 Kawasaki Tengai - $4,295
Kawasaki’s KLR650 is a motorcycle known for being practically unstoppable off-road. The manufacturer actually made a few versions of the original KLR650, with this one being the KLR650-B, the Tengai. According to Bike-urious, Tengai translates to End of the Sky, and it gets additions like a dual piston front caliper, short, thick forks and an instrument panel mounted to the frame. I adore the graphics.
This one has all of 12,400 miles on its odometer and it’s $4,295 on Facebook Marketplace in San Francisco, California.
1982 Vauxhall Chevette Honda S2000 Swap - $25,900
The second modded car on this list is perhaps even more bewildering than the first. A Vauxhall Chevette, like its Chevrolet sibling, is an economy car that I’m sure that most people never think about. This one is different and comes courtesy of the Obscure Cars for Sale Facebook group.
There’s quite a lot going on here. There’s the 2.0-liter F20C four from an AP1 Honda S2000 in there. That’s giving the Chevette 240 HP and a 9,000 RPM limit. The chassis, suspension and even interior are said to come from the donor S2000. It was created by customization firm Nixon Vehicle Design, and it isn’t some half-baked build. You get A/C, heat and even power windows out of it.
It comes in at an expensive $25,900 on Facebook Marketplace in Little Elm, Texas, but are you ever going to see anything else like this?
2014 Fiat 500e - $8,900
The final vehicle on this list is a sensible EV. Fiat’s 500e isn’t too fast and cannot go too far, but should be just fine for a commute or driving around town. Its electric motor puts out 111 HP with 147 lb·ft instant torque. It’s good for 87 miles of range with a 24 kWh battery. These were sold in California, requiring them to be shipped out across the country.
This one has made it to Princeton, Texas with 42,000 miles. The seller says that it has a broken armrest. It’s $8,900 on Facebook Marketplace.
That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.
If you know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop it down in the comments or send it along in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it in a future post.
