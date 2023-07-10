GM Is Confident In Its Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Replacement Though Dealers Are Skeptical: Report

Earlier this year, the GM announced that it was phasing out Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability. While the phone mirroring system would still be available on some gas-powered models, going forward, all new models — namely EVs — would use a new GM-designed system. T he response was immediate, prompting GM to go on an assurance campaign. Still , as the Detroit Free Press reports, dealers remain unconvinced.

One dealer source told the Freep that, “The risk of failure is very high.” The problem remains that GM is seemingly ignoring a glaring fact with this new system: CarPlay and Android Auto are widely available and everyone uses them.

In a recent survey by Consumer Reports, “57 percent of our survey respondents said they were very satisfied with CarPlay compared with a 50 percent satisfaction rating with built-in systems and 44 percent for Android Auto,” the magazine reported.

Many d etails of GM’s new system, meanwhile, are still to be announced . One dealer source that spoke to Freep voiced frustration. “I don’t even know the name of (GM’s) new system, much less what benefits our customers can expect. Nobody has had any communication from GM. What am I supposed to tell my customers? ” the source said.



What few details are known about the system don’t make it sound appealing.



People familiar with GM’s system say it will use a Bluetooth connection to provide the same access to phone calls, text messages and audio as CarPlay and Android Auto. It also allows drivers to access built-in features, like SiriusXM and the automaker’s navigation system without having to switch from CarPlay to another display, as is necessary in many vehicles. However, the GM system will be unable to reach into your iPhone’s contacts list for commands like, “Directions to Carole’s house.” GM responds that all its owners will have to do is create a contacts list in their Google account.

“Why are we doing this with the launch of our most important new vehicles? Shouldn’t all the resources devoted to developing it have been spent on launching the actual vehicles? ” the Freep’s source asked rhetorically, and, for now, it’s hard not to agree. What is clear is that w hatever GM’s plan is for it , they better get it right.