Image: AP Images

33 drivers have qualified for their spot on the grid of the Indianapolis 500. The green flag is about to fall for the 103rd running of one of the greatest races of the year. With one-lap averages in qualifying hitting 228 miles per hour, these racers are going real damn fast. There are about three hours for everything to go wrong, to get caught up in someone else’s drama, and to have mistakes happen. And we want to know what you think will happen.



Formula One folks have seen just how difficult this grid can be to make, as Fernando Alonso was pushed out in qualifying last weekend. So, who will finish dead effing last? Who is going to gamble on fuel strategy and lose? Who is going to make a desperate pass that ends up in the wall? And who is going to be the odd come-from-behind victor that nobody expected?

I’m going to place my bets on young Colton Herta. I think he’s got what it takes, and he would be a great story for Indy. But, you know what? It might be Marco Andretti’s year. I think Santino Ferrucci will be the first one out. My bets might look foolish in about three hours, but that’s why we run the race.

Whatcha got?