According to Rolling Stone, Soros’s Open Society Foundation has funded a number of humanitarian causes, and Soros himself is a major Democratic donor. As you may have imagined, this has made him a bit of a villain to folks on the right.

Soros has reportedly been blamed for everything from the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border to the Covid-19 Pandemic. According to RS, Soros’s Jewish and Hungarian roots have led to the 92-year-old being attacked with a number of anti-semitic conspiracy theories about a globalist new world order that seeks to destroy society. I wonder where Musk got the idea that Soros wants to “erode the very fabric of civilization”? Curious.