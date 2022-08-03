Alright, so here’s the thing: Genesis is pretty much the most interesting car company operating right now. It’s one of the few companies that’s going its own way with exterior and interior styling, and it’s the first company since Lexus in the early 1990s to offer a meaningful challenge to the classic European luxury brands.

As evidence of that last bit, take a look at the 2023 Genesis G90 – aka the flagship of the Genesis line. It’s been around for a while as a model, but for 2023, the folks in South Korea are pushing the luxury sedan to new heights in technology, comfort, and, of course, price. Genesis announced on Tuesday that the 2023 G90 would start at $89,495 (including the $1,095 desination fee) for the non-mild-hybrid version and $99,795 for the 48v “e-Supercharger” equipped model (both prices including a $1, 095 destination fee ) .

Now, if brushing the underside of six figures seems like a fairly bold move for such a young brand, you’re right, but if you want to be taken seriously among such lofty competition, then pricing yourself accordingly is a big part of that. For context, the base model Mercedes S-Class retails for $112,150 and the entry-level BMW 7 series goes for $94,295.

Advertisement

The other big part is offering comparable features. Here again, the 2023 G90 seems to be up to snuff with a huge list of standard equipment, including advanced driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, highway driving assist, lane-keep assist, and rear cross-traffic assist. Moving up to the top-tier trim adds things like rear-wheel steering, a Bang & Olufson stereo with 3D imaging, a more sophisticated air suspension and rear seat wireless device charging.

The 2023 Genesis G90 makes either 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque in the base model or 409 hp and 405 lb-ft in the 48-volt version. Both models come with all-wheel drive and are set to hit US dealers by the end of the summer.