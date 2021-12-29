A tanker hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline and a Hyundai Genesis Coupe collided on a Mississippi highway on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at around 1 p.m. local time. Despite the fact that the Hyundai appeared to pass almost entirely underneath the tanker, first responders report that the driver escaped with minor injuries.

After what the Ridgeland Fire Department called a “tedious extraction,” the driver of the Hyundai was removed from the wreckage and taken to the hospital.

“Miraculously, the driver suffered only minor injuries,” the Ridgeland Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Miraculous indeed after seeing photos of what could have been a horrifying accident.



In all, six different agencies responded to the wreckage.

It may be serendipitous for the driver that the Genesis Coupe has a “GOOD” safety rating according to the NADA.



There’s currently no word on how exactly the driver of the Genesis ended up underneath the tanker, but it may have been something like this.

There are few details about the crash now, but we’ll keep this post updated as we receive more information.