Frisky Cars Limited made tiny cars for a tiny minute in the late 1950s. With plenty of room for two humans who like each other very much, the car would go 60 mph while getting 60 mpg. There are around 75 Frisky cars that survive today, but most are the later Frisky Family Three. The Sport and Coupe shown above were not quite Britain’s answer to world demand; there are twelve Sports and four Coupes surviving today.