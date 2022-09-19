Revival French automaker Delage first revealed its new D12 hybrid hypercar a couple years ago, and now it’s back with two new versions. The roof (or lack thereof) is the big news here. The two new versions are being dubbed the Speedster and the F1.



On the face of it, they may seem sort of similar, but there are some key differences. The speedster forgoes pretty much all interior covering for a windshield at the very front. It’s a completely open top. However, things really get wild when you take a look at the F1. That gets an even smaller wind deflector. It’s so extreme that Delage even offers a halo and helmet if this thing feels too badass .

Each option will cost $190,000 . However, if you’re feeling spicy and want both options to change at your whim, you can order the F1 and Speedster option for $260,000 altogether. Those prices are, of course, on top of the $2.3 million base price for the car.

If you’re confused how it can have three different and interchangeable conversions, worry not. It is a bit strange. That being said, the canopy over the cockpit can be removed and changed around, meaning you can have three different protection options for however you’re feeling. How considerate!

So far, all but two D12s have been sold, and those two are destined for the U.S. Delage hasn’t come out and said that, but the company did say only nine were heading here in the first place, and seven have already been sold. It doesn’t take a rocket surgeon to read between the lines there. The company wants those last two cars sold.

If you’ve gotten to this point and still aren’t sure what a Delage D12 is, don’t worry. I’m gonna fill you in. At its core, the D12 is a hypercar from a long-dead and then restarted French car company . It’s set up like an F-14 or F-18 with tandem seating for two under a canopy. Behind the passengers is a massive engine.

Owners can choose two different variants. There’s the GT and the Club. The GT has 1,100 horsepower, according to Delage, and the Club has just 1,010. That being said, the Club is 200 pounds lighter.

Both cars are powered by in-house built 7.6-liter V12 engines that make 990 horsepower on their own. The difference comes from the electric motors paired with them. The GT get’s a 110 horsepower motor and the Club gets just a 20 horsepower motor. Delage claims there’s enough power to rocket the GT from 0-60 in just 2.6 seconds, which is quite a feat considering the fact it’s rear- wheel drive.



It’s anyone’s guess as to when we’ll see Delage D12s on the road, but it doesn’t matter. Considering the fact the company said it’ll only be 30 in the entire world, the odds of you seeing one on the road, instead of a car collector’s garage, are slim to none.