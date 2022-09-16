This year’s FIA Formula One World Championship is all but decided with six races to go. Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen is not only on the verge of winning his second consecutive World Drivers’ Championship but also on pace to shatter records. The 24-year-old Dutchman could break the single-season records for most race wins and highest win percentage. However, the one-sided affair between the front-running teams starkly contrasts with the rest of the F1 field.



Every single team has scored at least six points in the World Constructors’ Championship. Every current full-time driver, except Williams’ Nicholas Latifi, has scored at least four points in the World Drivers’ Championship. While Williams trails the other teams by over three times their own points total, the formerly formidable British team can still score points on occasion if the stars align. For example, the reigning Formula E champion Nyck de Vries scored points in his F1 debut at Monza with Williams. De Vries capitalized on an opportunity created by the FW44’s straight-line speed advantage paired with numerous power unit penalties served by other drivers.

Seemingly, the days of multiple teams struggling to score a single point are over. Things are arguably easier now for teams at the back. The top ten finishers in a Grand Prix score points, instead of the top six, which was the case throughout most of F1’s history. Also, there are only ten teams competing, meaning that every driver will start the race regardless of their position in qualifying. Let’s take a look back to the days when it was possible to fail to make a starting grid or finish a Grand Prix in 26th place. Here are the ten worst teams in Formula 1 history.