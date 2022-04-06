Imagine a supervillain. Any supervillain. Aside from the menacing demeanor, evil ploys to take over the world, and pseudo-goth fits, there’s one other thing these evildoers have in common: An equally menacing form of transportation. By this logic, Max Verstappen is a supervillain thanks to his private jet.
This observation comes courtesy of a tweet by The Red Flags F1 podcast. I mean, just look at this:
A few more looks:
Look me in the eye and tell me there is not a supervillain in that jet’s cushy confines, leisurely devising his next plans for world domination. You can’t. You literally cannot do it.
According to The Sun, a bastion of true journalistic integrity, Verstappen bought the plane from Virgin boss Richard Branson in 2020 for 12 million euros, or about $13 million in America by today’s conversion rates. It also apparently costs another $1 million per year just to maintain and use the damn thing.
The plane itself is a Falcon-900EX. That distinction means nothing to me because I am not a Plane Person, but after Googling pictures of the interior, I am suitably impressed. I would sip champagne and laugh maliciously in those formidable armchairs. I would shower in the luxury bathroom, using the steam of my scalding water as fuel for my cold, wretched heart. I would recline my swanky seats to form a full-sized bed, where I’d dream sweet, evil dreams.
It all makes sense. Verstappen has most of the other supervillain qualities I mentioned before. He simply does not give a fuck about his competition or about the press, which does tend to lend quite a menacing demeanor. He obviously wants to take over the (racing) world. As for the outfits, well...
There’s only so much you can do with a closet full of Red Bull Racing-mandated attire. But the private jet? The private jet seals the deal.