It’s almost Friday, baby. Ring in the weekend with some sweet-ass ‘80s vibes. Go see Top Gun: Maverick if you have the chance. It rocks, and this song is in it. I don’t think it could be considered a Top Gun movie if it wasn’t, to be honest.

I saw the movie a few days ago for a second time, and I literally do not care if it is military propaganda. It’s badass (especially in IMAX) It almost made me convert to Scientology .

Tom Cruise is still really hot, and I respect him for not pretending to be tall in this movie. Pretty much e very scene shows him as the shortest one in frame. That takes balls, and so does flying a fighter jet. Honestly, outside of Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, this could be the hottest cast in like the last decade. Tom Cruise: HOT. Miles Teller: HOT. Jennifer Connelly: HOT. Glen Powell: HOT. Val Kilmer: HOT. Jo n Hamm : HOT. I swear there was some sort of agreement among producers that everyone who appears on screen has to be a smoke show. It rocks.

I only have one complaint with the movie: there’s no shirtless volleyball. There is a scene that pays homage to it, but it just isn’t the same. Do you know what I mean? I wanna see my boys oiled up, lookin’ foin and hittin’ volleyballs. They’re just really close, is all. I also wish Tom Skerritt was in this movie too, but he’s old as hell now, so that wouldn’t really work.

Is this a Traffic Jam or a movie review? Who cares?

God damn. I w anna go see it again. If anyone’s around this weekend in Northern New Jersey (I’m dog sitting), hit me up. I’ll watch it with you and cry when Iceman appears on screen.