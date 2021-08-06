Ford confirmed Thursday that it is seeking to cut around 1,000 salaried jobs. “We have offered a voluntary separation program to eligible U.S. salaried employees in select skill teams,” Ford said in a statement to The Detroit News. “This action is to further enable us to match our business priorities with the critical skills needed to turnaround our automotive operations and deliver the Ford+ plan.”

Ford also did not offer any details about where in the company they were asking employees to take buyouts, but the automaker did say that employees were told last month. How much employees could get for accepting a buyout is dependent on how long they’ve been at Ford. From the Detroit Free Press:

This “separation program” provides a lump-sum cash severance payment and certain benefits for eligible employees who elect to, and are approved to, resign from Ford under the program, [Monique Brentley, a Ford spokesperson] told the Free Press. Severance and benefits continuation are based on years of service: 0 to 5 years qualifies for one month of severance

6 to 9 years qualifies for two months

10 to 13 years qualifies for three months

14 to 16 years qualifies for four months

17 to 19 years qualifies for five months

20 or more years qualifies for six months Ford also offers career transition assistance for six months, Brentley noted.

Ford has around 35,000 salaried employees in the U.S. and had announced a separate round of buyouts in September. It’s not clear what departments or business functions are being offered buyouts, but if you’re a Ford employee who wants to share what you know, as always you know how to reach your good friends at Jalopnik.

