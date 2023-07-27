Ford Introduces Meaner, Track-Only Mustang Dark Horse R, Complete With Its Own IMSA Racing Series

Ford hasn’t been holding much back when it comes to anything associated with its new sixth generation Mustang. Enthusiasts were not only promised a V8 option for the foreseeable future (in an era where other pony cars have been killing off their V8s) , but were also given the most powerful, naturally aspirated 5.0-liter Coyote engine they’ve made, and put it in the track-tuned 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. But Ford Performance has one more trick pony up its sleeve, along with an IMSA racing series dedicated solely to its existence: The Mustang Dark Horse R.

The Mustang Dark Horse R is the third racing-focused sixth-gen Mustang to enter the Ford Performance fold, which so far has included its GT 3 and GT 4 cars . Created for customer track-use only, the Dark Horse R will also include the 5.0L Coyote V8 punching it at over 500 horsepower. All that power is directed through a Tremec 3160 manual and a Torsen limited slip differential with a 3.73 final drive ratio.

To make the Dark Horse R competition-ready , upgrades were made to the oil system, transmission and differential cooling, with Ford also swapping in a Borla racing exhaust system. There’s also a new fuel c ell for safety and fuel capacity, and MoTeC data display and logging system. Other necessary upgrades required for racing safety specifications include a roll cage, Recaro FIA racing seat, and Sparco-brand quick-release steering wheel, FIA racing harness and fire suppression system.



This customer race-ready Dark Horse R will be available to compete in IMSA’s all- new Mustang Challenge series, sponsored by Michelin, which will be managed by the Ford Performance Racing School. The all-Mustang series is expected to debut in 2024 with five to six race weekends on the calendar (locations yet to be announced) , and include two races a weekend to make for about 10-12 races overall.

With that being said, if you have yet to experience a one-make series, IMSA is already home to four of those series with Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mazda MX-5 and Porsche Carrera Cup. If 20-30+ of those one-make cars on track all at once are remotely exciting to hear run by you, imagine an entire field of 5.0L Coyote V8s running by you at the start of the race. It will be a bsolute heaven.

