Ford Mustang GT4: This Is It, And You Don't Have To Own A Race Team To Buy It

With the new 2024 Ford Mustang on the way, that means the old race versions are out, and it’s time for some new ones. This time around, it’s the Ford Mustang GT4, which was first announced last year. At that time, though, all we had was a rendering. But now we have actual photos for you to enjoy.

What we don’t have, however, are a significant number of new details or specs to share. Ford says the Mustang GT4 will be built by Multimatic as part of their partnership and that it will be powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that is based on the Mustang Dark Horse’s engine and was developed fully in-house by Ford Performance. Ford says it will also get Multimatic’s dynamic suspension spool valve dampers, a Holinger dog-ring gearbox, paddle shifters with pneumatic actuation, and natural fiber body panels, as well as its own GT4-specific aero package.

In a statement, Mark Rushbrook, global head of Ford Performance Motorsports said:

The Mustang GT4 is a key member of our motorsports lineup. It’s [sic] placement between the Mustang GT3 and soon-to-be-unveiled Mustang Dark Horse R keeps the brand in competition at all levels of on-track performance and is an important part of our customer racing program. With this new version, based off the seventh generation’s new Dark Horse model, we’ve upped the game and are ready to challenge an entire world of competitors.

Interestingly, if you head over to Multimatic’s inquiry page, one of the questions says, “If you are not purchasing to compete, please provide information on the number of track days you intend to do per year.” Ford says availability will be very limited, though it appears you don’t necessarily have to be part of a racing team or competing in GT4 to buy one if you promise to track it enough. So that’s kind of neat. We suspect the odds of anyone getting an allocation for their own personal use are still pretty low, but hey, it’s always nice to dream.