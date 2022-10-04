Last month, Ford announced a plethora of new or remodeled racing vehicles resembling the seventh-generation Mustang unveiled during the same presentation. While the Blue Oval’s latest pony car will be available to customers in Summer 2023, the racing iterations of the new Mustang are expected to hit tracks around the world in 2024.

However, Multimatic confirmed the new Mustang GT4 will be available in 2023, before its counterparts set to compete for other categories. Ford’s motorsports partner also stated that it will reveal the new Mustang GT3 during the 2023 Super Sebring weekend next March. The event weekend will feature both major sports car championships at the same venue, with the FIA World Endurance Championship holding the 1,000 Miles of Sebring alongside the IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. These are also the two most prominent championships that the Mustang GT3 will compete in starting in 2024.

Larry Holt, Vice President of Multimatic Special Vehicles Operations, said:

“Bill Ford and Jim Farley are racers and they are totally committed to having the seventh-generation Mustang raced by customers in every class possible, all over the world; it’s a fantastic vision. I am proud that Multimatic has been chosen to help execute a part of that vision with the development of the GT3 and GT4 cars. But as Mr. Ford stated as he closed the evening of celebrating the new car’s launch, what Ford really wants is to be back at Le Mans, this time with Mustang! Ditto from my side of the partnership.”

Advertisement

Multimatic hasn’t announced a specific GT4 launch date, simply stating, “The GT4 will be available for customers to race later in the 2023 season.” The GT4 will likely make its competitive debut in the middle of either the 2023 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season or the 2023 season of the SRO-managed GT4 America Series. With the vehicles in GT4 being largely-modified production cars raced by customers, it makes sense that the Mustang GT4 would be the first ready to run in the fleet of upcoming Mustangs.