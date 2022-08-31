American auto giant Ford is not having the best 2022. The firm has been forced to issue 50 recalls affecting more than seven million vehicles for a host of different problems. Its latest recall affects its Super Duty trucks and certain Lincoln Continental sedans.



According to Automotive News, Ford has found a defect in its Super Duty trucks and Lincoln Continental sedans relating to the backup cameras installed in these models. The site reports that the anti-reflective coating on the camera’s lens can degrade over time, leading to a “progressively foggy or cloudy rear view camera image.”

The problem has been identified in Ford’s F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks produced between 2017 and 2020, as well as Lincoln Continentals made in the same timeframe. Automotive News reports:

“Ford told U.S. auto safety regulators it is aware of 7,625 Super Duty and 1,236 Lincoln Continental warranty reports in the U.S. as of July 13 that are potentially related to the defect. The automaker is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries. “To fix the issue, dealers will replace the rear view camera with ones that will not degrade with UV exposure.”

The NHTSA reports that the defect could impact 277,040 vehicles equipped with the 360-degree camera system, which Ford calls the Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System.

The Blue Oval will begin notifying vehicle owners from September 12th.

This is the latest in a long line of recalls issued by Ford so far this year. The American automaker has been forced to issue fixes to cars such as the Edge, Maverick, Escape, electric Mustang Mach-E and the Lincoln Navigator.

These haven’t all been small defects such as this latest debacle. In the case of the Lincoln Navigator, the company was forced to issue the recall after several vehicles caught fire in the engine bay due to a defect.

Ford’s handling of this recall also sparked a legal challenge from disgruntled customers that were outraged by its handling of the issue.

If you’re unsure if your vehicle is impacted by a recall, there’s now an app for that.