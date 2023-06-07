Ford’s Ranger Raptor is sure to be just as hot as its F-150 Raptor and Bronco Raptor stablemates. I could only imagine what’s going to happen with these things at the dealer level. But if you do manage to find a dealer willing to sell you one at MSRP, you’re still going to be paying a pretty penny a month. As Cars Direct pointed out, don’t expect to drop under $1,000 per month if you want this off road pickup.

Of course, like most new cars now (and especially regarding anything fun, or designed for performance) , you have to pay to play. The Ranger Raptor isn’t cheap. Including destination, it starts at $56,960. That price makes it the priciest Ranger you can buy, and one of the priciest off-r oad trims on the market (only the Chevy Colorado Desert Boss and GMC Canyon AT4X are more expensive, at least until we find out how much the new Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter costs).



Head over to Ford’s website and stick with the basic, option-free $56,960 Raptor, then estimate your pricing . Ford defaults to a seven- percent APR with 10 percent down ($5,690) and a 60- month term. Aside from the APR, that doesn’t seem too bad... until you get to the payment.

You’ll be paying $1,016 per month for the privilege to drive the Ranger Raptor. Have decent credit and got approved with zero down? Good for you. But that payment is still going to increa se by $112.

If that’s too much for you, there is a way to get a Ranger Raptor payment under $1,000 a month, but it’s going to hurt. As Cars Direct points out, you can go for a 72- month term. That’ll get you a payment of $972. But you’re going to be paying more than $13,000 in interest over those six years. That means you’ll be paying nearly $70,000 for a $56,000 pickup.



Ultimately, though, none of this may matter. Dealer markups on this thing are going to result in people paying much more than they should. The best thing you can do is either wait it out, or be smart financially and don’t stretch yourself thin just to be able to drive one of these things.

