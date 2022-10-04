Ford Performance has gotten its blue- oval-shaped fingers on the Bronco’s four-cylinder EcoBoost engine. The in-house tuner is giving the engine a 30 horsepower and 60 lb-ft of torque bump over the standard engine. That brings the numbers to 330 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque out of the 2.3-liter four popper.

The owner can only achieve those numbers if they use premium gas, which is a small price to pay. Even in the base Bronco, if you use regular gas the horsepower number drops to 275. To put that power output in perspective, the 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 in the Bronco puts out the same 330 horsepower, but makes 415 lb-ft of torque.

According to Ford, the tune doesn’t just give the Bronco more power. There are a slew of other little upgrades as well. The company says there is improved throttle response throughout the rev range, and shift points have been changed in the 10-speed automatic transmission. If the owner chooses God’s transmission (a 7-speed manual), the package will give them down-shift rev matching, which is always nice if heel-toeing is a bit annoying for the owner.

The package also gives owners the option to fit the massive 37x12.5R17 BFGoodrich K02 tires from the Bronco Raptor to their vehicle. On top of that, the package bumps to the axle ration up to 4.70.



The price of all this tuned goodness? Not too shabby if you ask me. It’ll cost the owner $825, but since it’s a Ford factory part, it’ll be completely under a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

The tune is 49-state legal. Guess which one it’s not legal in. That’s right! California. Well, sort of. There’s a bit of a catch. It’s not approved for new 2022 models, but if you buy a used 2021 Bronco, you’ll be right as rain.

So, if you want to buy or already own a Bronco but feel that 300 horsepower isn’t quite enough to lug the big bruiser around, you’re now in luck. Happy tailgating.