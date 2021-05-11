2021 Ford Bronco Neck And Neck With Jeep On Power And MPG: Reports

Photo : Ford

More information about the Bronco is leaking out ahead of its release and the specs are looking good. The four-cylinder version of the Bronco nets up to 22 mpg on the highway while the more powerful twin-turbo V6 pumps out 330 horsepower.



Advertisement

The folks of the Bronco6G forum manage to dig up all of the good stuff about the new Bronco, and have been a reliable source about the upcoming off-roader. Its latest contribution is pulling up the Bronco’s entire spec sheet, which has some nice details about Ford’s answer to the Jeep Wrangler.

On the power front, both the 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 make more power than originally expected. The original figures were listed as 270 HP for the 2.3-liter for the four-cylinder and 310 HP for the six-cylinder.

Photo : Ford

Now, the 2.3-liter is noted as making 300 HP and 325 lb-ft torque on premium fuel or 275 HP 315 lb-ft torque on 87 octane regular unleaded. The 2.7-liter makes 330 HP and 415 lb-ft torque on the high octane juice and 315 HP and 410 lb-ft torque on regular. Thankfully, you won’t be feeling the pain of paying for premium at the pump unless you want to. The recommended fuel for both engines is regular unleaded.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

These power ratings put it right in competition with the Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes 270 HP and 295 lb-ft torque and its V6 churns out 285 HP and 265 lb-ft torque. The Bronco does lose out to the Wrangler’s V8 option with its 470 HP and 470 lb-ft torque.



What kind of fuel economy does a vehicle like the Bronco get? According to Bronco Nation then later confirmed by Ford, the EPA-estimated numbers are right there with the Wrangler, too.

Advertisement

Photo : Ford

The Bronco’s four-cylinder is good for 20 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined in Base, Big Bend and Outer Banks trims. Meanwhile, the six-cylinder hits 18 mpg city, 20 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined in most trims. Bronco Nation has the exact trim breakdown right here.

Advertisement

That’s right up there with the Wrangler’s four-cylinder doing 22 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined and the V6 doing 18 city, 23, highway and 20 combined. Of course, the Wrangler also offers up options for plug-in hybrid technology with the 4xe, the efficiency of diesel with the EcoDiesel and a giant middle finger to fuel economy with the 392 V8.

There is one downside hidden in all of the specs: The Bronco’s towing capacity is up to 3,500 pounds for most trims, but this is right on par with the Jeep Wrangler’s ratings, too. So it’s good for taking some jet skis down to the lake, but don’t expect to use a Bronco to haul your race car.

Advertisement

At least on paper thus far, it appears Ford has a solid Wrangler competitor on its hands. I can’t wait to see these on the trails!