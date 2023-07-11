Ford Next CEO Franck Louis-Victor Arrested For Allegedly Trying Burn Fancy Handbags In Domestic Violence Incident: Report

According to ClickOnDetroit, Ford Next CEO Franck Dominique Louis-Victor has been arrested over his involvement in “a domestic violence altercation” that led to two charges of “arson — preparation to burn property worth between $1,000 and $20,000 and assault with a dangerous weapon.” He’s accused of attempting to set two handbags on fire, each of which was worth about $10,000.



Louis-Victor is reportedly being held on a $25,000 bond. He will have a probable cause conference on July 18 and a preliminary examination on July 25. When asked for a comment, a Ford spokesperson said, “We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters.”

On LinkedIn, Ford Next bills itself as “[a] global venture studio focused on Ford’s next 120 years.” According to his company profile, it “incubates & launches vehicle-adjacent business ventures that create value for Ford.” Which mostly means developing autonomous vehicles and relevant technology related to AVs. Louis-Victor was brought on as CEO two years ago in July of 2021. He is also Ford’s New Businesses Platform VP.

Before he was hired by Ford, Louis-Victor worked for Renault Group where he was the VP of New Medias and Services Innovation. Prior to that, he worked as “an entrepreneur in mobility and automotive startups,” but he got his start in the automotive world with a bachelor’s degree in automotive design from Switzerland’s Franco Sbarro School of Automotive Design. He later got a master’s degree in physics from the University of Bordeaux in France.