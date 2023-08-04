Ford Mystic Mustang, Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, Husqvarna Svartpilen: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Earlier this week, the brand new Toyota Land Cruiser was revealed to the world. I’m a fan of its retro-inspired design, but I’m also a sucker for Land Cruisers — of course I was going to like one that serves as a Greatest Hits album of the truck’s previous generations.

But what about other automotive hits? Other classics, or future classics? Other cars that I, your favorite slideshow compiler, think are just pretty neat? Well, those are the cars that end up populating this weekly column — the internet’s Dopest Cars.