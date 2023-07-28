Honda Civic Si, BMW F800GS, Porsche 911 Targa Limo: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Y’know what I really don’t understand? Funko Pops. They’re collectible simply because the company decided they should be collectible — they don’t do anything, the raw materials aren’t worth anything, and they don’t even look particularly good. Wouldn’t you rather collect something worth owning?
Say, something that actually serves a function — a highly necessary one in most of the United States. Something that’s worth a fair amount on metal alone, let alone the fancier materials. Something that’s beautifully designed, interesting, and engaging. Rather than a hunk of big-headed plastic, wouldn’t you rather own one of the internet’s Dopest Cars?