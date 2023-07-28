Honda Civic Si, BMW F800GS, Porsche 911 Targa Limo: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

I love modified car ads that give you zero detail on the work that’s been done. You get to go on a little adventure, reverse-engineering all the mods to figure out what’s been changed; like an I-Spy book for gearheads. Let’s play along on this Forester XT.

From this side shot, we see WRX wheels — meaning the stock 5x100 bolt pattern has been retained — but lowered suspension and a Cobb sticker on the rear window. The next photo shows us an STi-badged grille, possibly off the Japanese Forester STi that never made its way stateside. The rear has a classic Subaru “The world is flat” sticker, along with a suspiciously protruding exhaust. Perhaps that’s where the Cobb sticker came from.

Inside, things look bone stock aside from the Accessport — another contender for Cobb sticker source. But it’s the last phot, the engine bay, where things really get interesting. We see coilover top hats a Cobb intake, an aftermarket radiator, and — what’s that — an STi intercooler. Those don’t usually bolt up to lesser EJ engines, meaning this could be a genuine EJ257 swap. It’s clearly not a full STi drivetrain, given the wheels, but this Forester has likely seen some serious work.