Dodge Ram 2500, Jeep J10, GMC Bluebird: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Earlier this week, Andy, Dan, and I took a little field trip. We ventured down to Prospect Park, home to one of two Nitehawk Cinemas in Brooklyn, for a very special occasion: A 35mm screening of the 1996 cinematic masterpiece Twister. You see, Andy and I (having been born in ‘96) never had the opportunity to properly experience this film on the big screen. Now, we could finally see the World’s Best Chrysler Ad as it was intended.

Man, what a film. I hadn’t seen Twister in years, but it holds up — the cow, the Dorothies, the rivalry with corporate scumbag Wesley from The Princess Bride, but most importantly the cars. Twister has some of the best car casting in film history, so today we’re playing the hits: The Ram, the J10, the van, even Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s Barn Burner. In other words, the 1996 cinematic landscape’s Dopest Cars.