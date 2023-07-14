Honda Today, Nissan BE-1, Aero L-39c Albatros: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

What is a car? You ever think about it? You could define a car as four-wheeled conveyance, but that means these chairs are cars while a Morgan isn’t. You could say it’s an enclosed road-going vehicle, but that makes a tank a car and a Miata something else entirely. Creating an exact definition that accounts for every edge case, without including any member of any other group, is all but impossible.



What I’m saying is that a plane can be a car. Look at it! It’s got wheels, it moves under its own power, there’s even a windshield. You can’t get mad at me for putting a jet in Dopest Cars. As always, please direct all hate mail to akalmowitz@jalopnik.com.