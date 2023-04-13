Ford Debuts 1,800-HP Electric Mustang Super Cobra Jet Drag Racer

Way back in April of 2020, when we were all huddling down in our sad little survival hovels (read: apartments) trying to avoid catching Captain Trips, Ford was out setting badass electric drag- racing records with its Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. That last part meant it had 1,400 hp on tap to deliver a mad-decent 8.128-second ET at 171.97 mph, making it the fastest full-bodied EV to do the standing quarter-mile. Well, according to an announcement made on Thursday, Ford is back at it with the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800, which, as you’ve no doubt guessed, has 1,800 hp and is out to kick sand in its older sibling’s face and steal its romantic partner. It’s a very aggressive car.

In case you missed it:

All-Electric Action Hero | Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 | Ford Performance

The car has been tweaked with a new lighter battery pack developed by MLe and Ford Performance, as well as a brand new Liberty transmission and an MLe-tweaked rear-end coupled with even bigger Mickey Thompson drag slicks. It’s rad. The inverters and motors are the same as before.



Ford claims the car is “hundreds of pounds lighter” than before, so that, coupled with the power bump, would lead us to believe that this technological terror will end up somewhere deep into the low 7-second range, maybe even quicker.

MLe Racecars’ drag racing person, Pat McCue, will be in the driver’s seat later this year at an as-yet-unspecified National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) event to attempt this automotive feat of strength.