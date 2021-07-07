Ford Mustang Mach-E v Unboxing

Don’t you just love the feeling of receiving a new product and then slowly unboxing it to make note of all the cool details inside and out?

Well, imagine doing that with the all-new, all-electric version of one of America’s most iconic vehicles.

That’s what engineer-turned-auto technician and entrepreneur Patrice Banks does in this video with Ford’s new all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

Watch Banks as she goes over the SUV’s innovative design, front to back, and explains how the power, freedom and rebellion represent its iconic Mustang heritage with a focus on the future.

