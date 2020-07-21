Ford Just Doubled The Number Of First Edition Broncos And You Still Can't Get One

Image : Ford Motor Company

Interest in the 2021 Ford Bronco proved so high that Ford is increasing First Edition orders from 3,500 to 7,000, the company announced in an email to reservation holders on the waitlist for the limited First Edition package. The off-roader won over so many hearts that $100 reservations for both the two and four-door versions sold out in mere hours after its July 13 release.

The email was first posted to the busy enthusiast form BroncoG6:

While the Bronco is priced to be competitive with the Jeep Wrangler, the First Edition is something much more special. Every one of the first Broncos you see on the road is going to be optioned up to the gills. Here’s Andrew Collins’s rundown of what double the base Bronco’s starting price will get 7,000 (fairly wealthy) enthusiasts:



If you really want to feel special, Ford has provided this opportunity to lighten your wallet for some decorative bits. Ford says: “Bronco First Edition debuts with Badlands mechanicals, Outer Banks interior appointments and rugged Wildtrak exterior features. Only 3,500 are slated to be built.” Base pricing two-door: $59,305 (plus destination charge and fees) Base pricing four-door: $63,500 (plus destination charge and fees) Axle ratio: 4.70:1 (auto) Standard equipment listed: The Badlands features

Right now, all 7,000 are reserved, but things can always change. People drop out of their fully refundable reservations all the time, and the more patient folks move up the list. It all depends on the luck of the draw.

Such fancy vehicles will probably see more time in suburban parking lots than on sunbaked rock crawls. Having a few highly optioned Broncos running around will cement its identity as a desirable off-roader and definitely woo some weekend warriors away from the Wrangler, but the real charm in a Bronco is that sweet, semi-affordable base model with the Sasquatch package. Really, it might just be worth the wait.