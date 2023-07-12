Ford Bronco Badlands: What Do You Want To Know?

When you move to America, you certainly arrive with a few preconceptions about the country you’re about to call home. Namely, that everything will be bigger there, everyone will be walking ‘round with a shotgun under their arm and everyone will be driving around chunks of American automotive gold. It turns out that only some of those notions are true.



Instead, you’ll spend some time swooning over every “exotic” American car you see on the street for first time. For me, I’m talking the vintage Impala that lives on my block, the occasional old Mustang and the classic Crown Vic that you see from time to time. Now, I’m excited to be getting behind the wheel of yet another American icon: the Ford Bronco.

For the next five days, I’ve got a Bronco Badlands to do with as you Americans do. This means I’ll be heading out of the city and into the countryside for a few nights of camping and rafting, probably at least one diner breakfast and maybe even a movie at a drive-in. That’s what life in America is all about, right?

We’ll not be putting the truck to the test off-road, as we’ve done that before with the Bronco Raptor and the Bronco Wildtrack. Instead, we’ll be seeing what it’s like to live with, and how it stacks up against the adventure-ready lifestyle Ford is selling with this truck. So, while I’ve got this truck, I’d love to know what questions you might still have about it.

The car I’ll be testing out is a four-door Bronco Badlands edition, finished in gloss white of all things. While the base price for the truck is around $46,000, this one comes with optional extras like black vinyl seats, a 10-speed automatic transmission and Ford’s 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6 motor. That all brings the price up to $58,415 plus destination and delivery fees. So, what features would you expect from a near-60 grand truck? I’m about to find out.

Get your questions into the comments section below and I’ll do my best to uncover all the answers while I’m traipsing around the American countryside over the next few days.