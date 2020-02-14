Photo : Alpha Tauri on Twitter

Folks, here it is. If you’re looking to make a good and interesting livery for your Formula One car using just the colors black, white, and red, here is how you do it. Haas didn’t get creative enough with its black/white/red shapes and I called it a boring ass livery because of it. Alpha Tauri (née Scuderia Toro Rosso) did some fun stuff with their simple yet interesting black and white , reserving the Red solely for the POWERED BY HONDA HYBRID logo on the sidepod.

I am seriously over the use of red/white/black on race cars, but somehow this one is still good enough to not hate. That’s high praise.

