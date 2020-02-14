Drive Free or Die.
Images
Bradley Brownell
Filed to:Blip
660
7
Save
Photo: Alpha Tauri on Twitter

Folks, here it is. If you’re looking to make a good and interesting livery for your Formula One car using just the colors black, white, and red, here is how you do it. Haas didn’t get creative enough with its black/white/red shapes and I called it a boring ass livery because of it. Alpha Tauri (née Scuderia Toro Rosso) did some fun stuff with their simple yet interesting black and white, reserving the Red solely for the POWERED BY HONDA HYBRID logo on the sidepod.

I am seriously over the use of red/white/black on race cars, but somehow this one is still good enough to not hate. That’s high praise.  

Advertisement
Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $15,500, Does This 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Work For You At All?

The 2019 Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop Is A Bulldog Pretending To Be A Car

I Need To Buy A Sports Car Now, Because I May Not Be Able To Later! What Should I Buy?

How I Pack Carry-On Only For A 10-Day African Safari