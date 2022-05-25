I don’t know about you, but whenever I see a monster tractor trailer navigating a tight turn, I feel glad it’s not me behind the wheel. Never was this more apparent than when I watched this video of a fed-up truck driver dramatically losing a fight with some concrete bollards .



In the video, shared by Storyful, we see an 18-wheeler trying desperately to navigate around a pair of safety barriers in Doral, Florida. At first, the truck strikes the bollards before backing up a bit to try again. The driver takes another shot at the turn, but this time the trailer gets stuck on top of one of the yellow pillars. There’s yet more reversing, and I imagine a few angry words in the cab , before the driver lines up again for a final crack at it.

Then, everything goes from bad to worse.

In the video shared by Jorge L. Alvarez, the driver takes one last try at the turn. Again, the trailer wheels push up against the bollards. This time, though, the driver isn’t giving up. The whole truck shakes as the driver tries desperately to accelerate away.

F inally, in this great duel between bollards and big truck , the bollards come out victorious. The trailer’s wheels are torn from the chassis; the rear of the trailer crashes into the pavement. None of it stops our determined driver; the video shows the truck carrying on for at least several yards, minus 8 out of 18 wheels.

The whole ordeal was just a few seconds long , but left the trailer in tatters and the driver’s reputation possibly ruined . A t least it answers the question we’ve all wondered: Can those skinny security bollards really stop a big truck? The answer, apparently, is a strong “yes .”

According to Alvarez, who filmed the whole mini-drama, the incident occurred at the beginning of his shift on Friday morning. He told Storyful that it took the whole day for the disabled truck and trailer to be cleared away.