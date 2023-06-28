'Final Edition' Is Mercedes’ Farewell To The V8 G Wagen

We’re all very familiar with the G Wagen, as Mercedes’ luxury off-roader has been prowling streets and trails in an imposing manner for decades now. And over the years, it’s remained unmistakably G Wagen, with its boxy design and, since the early 90s, that glorious V8 rumble whenever one slides past you. Now, Mercedes is honoring 30 years of its V8 G Wagen, with a new Final Edition that it says is a “parting gift from the V8 biturbo engine.”



Mercedes will build just 1,500 examples of the new Final Edition G Wagen, which has been created to celebrate 30 years since the German automaker first fitted a V8 motor to the G Wagen to create the 500 GE V8. That car made its debut as a limited release in 1993.

In a similar fashion, this new Final Edition G Wagen will also be a limited release, and still packs the V8 engine that now kicks out 421 HP. It will be available in three different colors: black, white, and a neat olive green – with Mercedes offering 500 units finished in each.

The Final Edition also features 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a five-twin-spoke design, which have been finished in a matching color to the bodywork if you order your G Wagen in green. In the other two colors, the wheels only come in black.

As you’d expect, the limited edition car is festooned in “Final Edition” emblems throughout, including on the outer protective strip and even the insert in the spare wheel cover.

Inside, the Final Edition is fitted with the new Manufaktur full leather package, which Mercedes has matched with the respective exterior paintwork. This finish ensconced almost every surface in Nappa leather, and features neat diamond designs on the seats and center section. As you’d expect, it looks like a lovely place to soak up the miles.

I n Europe all this can be yours for €196,350 – which is roughly $214,649. Availability and pricing for the U.S. are to be announced.

W hat comes next for the iconic off-roader? Well, Mercedes, like every other automaker out there, is slowly working to clean up its act and electrify its lineup. As such, the three-pointed star has been teasing plans for an electric G Wagen for some time now, with one expected to break cover just next year.