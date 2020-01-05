Drive Free or Die.
Car Crashes

Ferrari Uses Drive-Thru At Restaurant That Doesn't Have One

Matt Brown
Filed to:pump
9.0K
32
Save
Photo: @speechless12070 (Twitter)

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries after a Ferrari F430 driver lost control and crashed into the restaurant Pump in West Hollywood. The restaurant is owned by Lisa Vanderpump, and is featured on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.”

The car crashed into the patio seating area before sliding through the front door like a four-wheeled Italian Kool-Aid Man.

Advertisement

Pump opened in 2014 and serves Mediterranean fare, though not typically garnished with broken glass. It calls itself “America’s sexiest restaurant,” so I’m sure it was a sexy moment for everybody when it was gently kissed by a Ferrari. Neither the car nor the restaurant appears to have sustained major damage. Hostess Regina Madrigal told Variety that Pump is expected to reopen for dinner service.

Valet parking is available at Pump. But, you know, around back.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Truck Goes All Kool-Aid Man Through Airport Wall In Duh, Florida

Watch a Dummy Lose Control of a Ferrari F12 and Crash It Into Barriers on Both Sides of the Road

Lamborghini Plows Into Ferrari And We're Not Mad, Just Disappointed

About the author

Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is an automotive engineer, writer, and builder of unconventional things. Mostly vehicles.

TwitterPosts