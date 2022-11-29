In a series of events that should be surprising to absolutely no one, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue is a runaway hit for the Italian supercar maker. In fact, the company’s first SUV is so popular that Ferrari has reportedly stopped taking orders for it. Wait time for some customers has reached the two-year mark.



According to Drive, every single Purosangue from the first batch of vehicles has been accounted for. That being said, we don’t know exactly how many of the $700,000+ SUVs have been ordered, as Ferrari is keeping that number close to the chest.

“It’s no secret that we stopped taking orders,” Enrico Galliera, chief marketing and commercial officer at Ferrari told Drive. “We had such an interest without delivering one single car.”

The company reportedly came to the decision to pause orders because those in charge felt it was “consistent with the positioning of Ferrari and the model.”

The outlet reports that Purosangue production priority has been given to existing Ferrari customers. So, while they wait years for their Ferrari SUV, they will have to survive by driving their other Ferrari. Pray for these poor people. They need it.

Drive says that the company has capped Purosangue production at 20 percent of its overall output. Some quick Math (maths if you are Br*tish) says that means one in five Ferraris sold will be a Purosangue. That may sound like a lot, but Drive says more than half of all Lamborghinis built each year are Urus SUVs.

The upcoming Purosangue is powered by a heavenly 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12. All 715 horsepower and 528 lb-ft of torque get routed through an eight-speed double-clutch gearbox to all four wheels. That’s enough to propel the SUV from 0-60 in under 3.3 seconds. If you keep your foot in it, you’ll hit a top speed of nearly 200 miles per hour. Oh, and it has rear-hinged doors at the back. What more could you ask for?