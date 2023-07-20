These Are Your Favorite Cars From An Animated Series

Normally, we try to focus on cars that actually exist in the real world here on Jalopnik. But with the San Diego Comic-Con about to start and The Venture Bros movie coming out, we’ve been distracted by animated cars, and surely we aren’t the only ones who can appreciate a car that we’ll never be able to drive.

So on Tuesday, we asked you to share some of your favorite vehicles from animated shows. And as it turns out, there sure were a lot of them. In fact, there were far more suggestions than we had space for here, but let’s look at some of your favorites.