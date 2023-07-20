These Are Your Favorite Cars From An Animated Series

They may not be real, but we still wish we could drive them.

By
Collin Woodard
Thundercougarfalconbird
Screenshot: YouTube

Normally, we try to focus on cars that actually exist in the real world here on Jalopnik. But with the San Diego Comic-Con about to start and The Venture Bros movie coming out, we’ve been distracted by animated cars, and surely we aren’t the only ones who can appreciate a car that we’ll never be able to drive.

So on Tuesday, we asked you to share some of your favorite vehicles from animated shows. And as it turns out, there sure were a lot of them. In fact, there were far more suggestions than we had space for here, but let’s look at some of your favorites.

Krieger’s Vans

Archer - Krieger’s Van

I’m a little biased (re. Canadian), but Krieger’s series of Rush vans.

The Doctor-but-not-a-doctor’s taste in cars may be a little sketchy, but they sure are practical. And isn’t that what matters most? Plus, they’re awesome in their own way.

Suggested by: Maymar

Mach 5

Speed Racer - Mach 5's Advanced Features

Mach 5 Is Always The Answer.

If they say it’s the most powerful and amazing racing car in the world, you have to believe them. After all, Speed Racer was on TV, and the TV wouldn’t lie to you. That would be against the law.

Suggested by: Dale Houston

Batmobile

Batman in the first episode of Batman: The Animated Series

If we aint talking about the Batmobile from arguably the best era of Cartoon superhero shows...

Closest thing we got in real life was the Cadillac 16 concept

I had the toy version as a kid with the removable Bat Plane, and to this day, it’s one of the coolest toys I’ve ever been given. After the Animated Series, it’s been all downhill for Batman.

Suggested by: darthspartan117

Thundercougarfalconbird

Futurama - Thunder Cougar Falcon Bird

One word: Thundercougarfalconbird.

Nothing makes you feel more like a man than a Thundercougarfalconbird.

Suggested by: smalleyxb122

Speed Buggy

Speed Buggy Opening and Closing Credits and Theme Song

Speed Buggy. Yea, I’m old, but how many cars are actual characters.

I wonder what that vehicle in the background is. Must be a mystery.

If your race car isn’t an anthropomorphic dune buggy that also helps you solve mysteries, what are you even doing in your life.

Suggested by: Marc Villanova

Barney Rubble’s Car

The Flintstones | Car Chase

Well, I was going to suggest the Flintstone mobile

But then I remembered Barney Rubble’s car, which is much more aerodynamic and is a four seater phaeton, which of course is much cooler than Fred’s boring sedan, which is probably a prehistoric Camry.

Besides, I could never figure out how the wheels of Fred’s car were secured to the vehicle.

As it turns out, finding a video or image of the Loggin Continental ended up being surprisingly hard. So here’s Fred in a car chase that also denies the laws of physics.

Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I

Thunderhawk

VENOM vs MASK (air vehicles vs land vehicles)

Thunderhawk from M.A.S.K.

A third-generation Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with gullwing doors would already be cool enough to make this list. But it can also fly and shoots lasers and missiles? Sign me up right now.

Suggested by: Mehphisto

Griffon

The Big O Opening/Intro Theme [720p]

Roger Smith’s Griffon from Big O

This was another one where it was hard to find a clip that actually highlighted the car. So here’s Big O’s intro, which at least shows how ridiculously long the Griffon actually is.

Suggested by: Sideways the Seven

2 Wycked

Aqua Teen BNGO Sweepstakes Finale | Adult Swim

It is 2 Wycked. Show that Dodge Stealth some respect.

There actually are clips available that show 2Wycked in the show, but I also found this video of Adult Swim giving away a real-life recreation, which I have a feeling you’ll all find much more entertaining.

Suggested by: VicVinegar

Gadgetmobile

Inspector Gadget 108 - Race To The Finish (Full Episode)

Inspector Gadget’s car.

We all love the fun of driving a sports car, but sometimes you need the practicality of a van. The Gadgetmobile solves that problem by being able to turn into either. If that’s not the ultimate one-car solution, I don’t know what is.

Suggested by: Rich Schmidt

Party Wagon

TMNT 87 Splinter drives the party wagon

I coveted The Turtle Van as a toy and as a real vehicle when I was a kid.

There may be newer Party Wagon designs, but as far as I’m concerned, the original is the only one that counts. Everything since has just been a cheap immitation.

Suggested by: Half Man Half Bear Half Pig

The Homer

Homer Designs a Car

The Homer

It really is a car that has everything a regular person could want. What is there not to like? And for only $82,000? You can’t even get an S-Class for that anymore.

Suggested by: Ac_slater

