All-electric off-roading series Extreme E is heading into its third-ever event next weekend with the Arctic X Prix in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, and it’s changing things up. The series has amended its sporting format fairly drastically, with each competition session enabling teams to transfer directly to a five-car final event.

Previously, e ach weekend consisted of five round of competition. On Saturday, there were be two qualifying rounds that consist of two races of four cars each. Points are awarded based on finishing position, and the four cars with the most points will moved onto semi-final 1, with the bottom four proceeding to semi-final 2, the latter of which is called the “crazy race.” Semi-final rounds were each one race, with the top three cars from the first semi-final and the top one car from the second semi-final proceeding to the final round.

Now, qualifying will run in two different sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, on Saturday, August 28. Each team is required to complete two laps of the course, one per driver, during each session. Times recorded will equal classification points, which are tallied to determine the order of the starting grid for the races and the division of Semi-Finals . These don’t contribute to the Championship.

Basically, the whole goal here is to provide standings for teams after qualifying that are based on tallied points instead of times. It’s supposed to prevent any one team from dominating too significantly, especially if a driver fails to finish one session.

Teams will then be split up into three different races. Teams that qualified in first, fifth, and six place will transfer to Semi-Final 1. Teams that qualified in second, third, and fourth go to Semi-Final 2. Teams that finished seventh, eighth, and ninth move ot the Crazy Race.

Instead of featuring a single winner from each of the three previous races, the Arctic X Prix will feature a five-car final. The top two teams from Semi-Finals 1 and 2 will transfer to the Final, along with the winner of the Crazy Race.

That also means the Championship points system has changed. All teams will be awarded at the end of the event based on their ultimate finishing position in the Final, Semi-Final, or Crazy Race events. The points system runs as follows: