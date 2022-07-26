This year’s NASCAR Cup Series season has had it all. There have been 14 different race winners so far this season, along with a wreck-provoking feud between two drivers and a race victory stripped via disqualification. Though, I didn’t expect to see a second former Formula 1 driver to climb into a NextGen car and enter the fray for his first race weekend in NASCAR’s top division.

Former Formula 1, Red Bull Racing driver Daniil Kvyat will make his Cup Series debut with Team Hezeberg this weekend at the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The 28-year-old Russian driver spent six seasons in the F1 W orld C hampionship, making 110 race starts with three podium finishes. Kvyat departed Red Bull-owned Scuderia AlphaTauri after the end of the 2020 season, and then became a reserve driver at Alpine F1 Team in 2021.

In the statement announcing his debut at the Indianapolis road course race, Kvyat said:

“I’m very happy to be able to make my NASCAR Cup Series debut at Indianapolis. I have always been passionate about racing in NASCAR, the top form of motorsport in the United States. NASCAR has always been intriguing to me, as it is a pure form of motorsport to me.”

Team Hezeberg Powered By Reaume Brothers Racing, a Dutch-American collaboration, made its NASCAR Cup Season debut this season at the Daytona 500 with 1997 Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villenueve behind the wheel of its #27 Ford Mustang. Villenueve finished 22nd. The #27 has made two other Cup Series appearances this season at road course rounds at the Circuit of the Americas and Road America. The Mustang was driven by 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion Loris Hezemans to finishes in those races outside the top 30.

Josh Reaume, Team Hezeberg’s co-owner said:

“Daniil is a very talented driver with an amazing amount of open wheel experience. In my opinion, NASCAR is a great spot for Daniil to end up at, especially with the Next-Gen’s capabilities throughout many styles of racing. I’m looking forward to being a part of Daniil’s transition to NASCAR, and helping him however I possibly can.”

It should be noted that Daniil Kvyat won’t be racing the #27 entry or a Ford Mustang at all. Hezemans is slated to drive the #27 Mustang at the Brickyard, alongside Kvyat in the #26 Toyota Camry. Strangely, Team Hezeberg will be running both a Ford Mustang and a Toyota Camry