Everyone Has Run Out Of Gas

Image : Associated Press ( AP )

Running out of gas is almost a rite of passage with vehicle ownership. Everyone has likely experienced it at least once, an honest mistake to make. If you’re cheap like me, you try to burn every last drop you can before stopping. Or maybe you just forgot to fill up. Whatever the reason, it happens. So here are your experiences with running out of gas.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!