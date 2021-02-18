Everyone Has Run Out Of Gas

Everyone Has Run Out Of Gas

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: Associated Press (AP)

Running out of gas is almost a rite of passage with vehicle ownership. Everyone has likely experienced it at least once, an honest mistake to make. If you’re cheap like me, you try to burn every last drop you can before stopping. Or maybe you just forgot to fill up. Whatever the reason, it happens. So here are your experiences with running out of gas.

A Nail Biter

A Nail Biter

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Porthos

A Reminder That RX-8's Got Terrible Gas Mileage

A Reminder That RX-8's Got Terrible Gas Mileage

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Anthony

Getting Stranded In A Morgan

Getting Stranded In A Morgan

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: whatisthatsound

Coasting In A Ducatti

Coasting In A Ducatti

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Daveinva

A Broken Sending Unit And Messing With People

A Broken Sending Unit And Messing With People

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: NegativeEd

Letting The Mechanic Deal With It

Letting The Mechanic Deal With It

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested bobrayner

Tinkering To Get It Going Again

Tinkering To Get It Going Again

Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: MorganGT

Screwed

Screwed

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: asmallcat

Coasted To The Pump

Coasted To The Pump

Screenshot: Jalopnik
Flintstoned His Way Home

Flintstoned His Way Home

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: MormonLawyerBajaBugLincolnTownCarGolfTDI_hadMk5GTI_Now4cylCamry

