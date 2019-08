Image: Saab

Every once in a while just as I’m drifting off to sleep, I wonder quietly to myself what Saab is up to these days in the defense and securities business. It just so happens that the brand has launched [pun absolutely intended] an underwater drone that can be deployed through the torpedo launcher of a military submersible. It’s called the SUBROV, or Submersible Remotely Operated Vehicle, and it’s totally some James Bond-type shit that I’m totally here for.